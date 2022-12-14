Parliamentarian Migyur Dorjee Concludes Official Visit to Mainpat and nearby Tibetan Market

Dharamshala: Parliamentarian Migyur Dorjee successfully concluded his official visit after visiting the Phendeling Tibetan Settlement of Mainpat and the nearby Tibetan markets for over 10 days.

On 2nd Dec, parliamentarian Migyur Dorjee visited nearby Tibetan sweater sellers of the region including Bilai, Raipur, and Bilaspur. On 3rd Dec, he headed over to Mainpat Tibetan settlement where the MP was received by the general public there. In the following days, the parliamentarian held a public talk, met with Tibet supporters, and paid a series of visits to the Mainpat Tibetan settlement’s office, school, hospitals, old age home, model farm, and factories of Tibetan cooperative society. The MP also held an internal meeting with the settlers there.

Likewise, on the 6th and the 7th of December, the MP paid visits to Shahdol and Katni Tibetan markets and met with the sweater sellers there. On 9th December, the MP visited Jabalpur and spoke to the Tibetan sweater sellers there. The next day, he met with the Tibetan sweater sellers of the Sagar and partook in the celebration of the 33rd anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize on His Holiness the Dalai Lama with some Tibet support groups.

On his last leg of the journey, the parliamentarian paid visits to the Tibetan markets in Ujjain and Indore respectively on the 11th and 12th of December. The MP also paid a courtesy call on Shri. Pushyamitra Bhargav, Mayor of Indore Municipal Corporation.