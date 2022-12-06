Parliamentarian Migyur Dorjee concludes official visit to Norgyeling Tibetan Settlement and nearby Tibetan winter markets

Mainpat: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit Tibetan settlements in central India and areas under their jurisdiction, Parliamentarian Migyur Dorjee has successfully concluded his official visit to Norgyeling Tibetan Settlement and nearby Tibetan winter markets.

On 28th November, parliamentarian Migyur Dorjee began his official visitation program to Tibetan settlements in central India and areas under their jurisdiction by paying a courtesy visit to Dr. Mahavir Khomeeini Chavare, Additional Divisional Commissioner of Nagpur. During his meeting with the Additional Divisional Commissioner, the parliamentarian appealed for the implementation of the Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy of 2014 in the state.

The parliamentarian also met with Ashok Mendel, Vice President of the People’s Democratic Movement & Vice Chairman of All India Scheduled Caste and Tribes, Nagpur. On 29th November, he visited the Tibetan Sweater seller’s market and interacted with the Tibetans in Nagpur.

Likewise, he visited the Tibetan refugee market of Chandrapur on the 30th of November, and later on the same day, he paid an inspection visit to the bridge construction site at Bhandara Norgyeling Tibetan Settlement in Maharashtra.

On the following day, the parliamentarian also paid homage to the settlement monastery and visited the old age home, school, health care center, and road construction site. A public gathering was also held where the parliamentarians spoke to the settlement dwellers. From 2nd Dec, parliamentarian Migyur Dorjee has been visiting the Mainpat Tibetan settlement and nearby Tibetan sweater sellers of the region.