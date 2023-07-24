Parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong Speaks on evolution of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: Parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong spoke on the evolution of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to the participants of the International Tibet Youth Forum (ITYF) at the youth day program organized by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) on 21st July 2023.

The Tibetan MP covered the details of the Tibetan political system, His Holiness Dalai Lama’s initiation of political reforms in Tibet, evolution of democracy in exile, current composition of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, biannual parliamentary sessions, functioning of the Standing Committee and its three sections, other parliamentary committees, roles and responsibility of the parliament, and others.

Similarly, parliamentarians Dorjee Tseten, Choedak Gyatso, and Pema Tso spoke on the topic of roles and responsibility of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.