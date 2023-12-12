Parliamentarian Tenzin Doring attends an event marking the 34th Anniversary of the Conferment of Nobel Peace Prize to HH the 14th Dalai Lama

The Tibetan community of Queensland, celebrated the 34th Anniversary of the conferment of Nobel Peace Prize to HH the 14th Dalai Lama on December 10 at Wynnum Community Centre, Brisbane. Tibetan Parliamentarian Tenzin Doring was amongst the host of guest invited for the event. Ms. Belinda Ellis, Greens candidate for Wynnum Manly for upcoming 2024 council election attended the event as the chief guest. Other guests include Mr. Namgyal Tsering (OAM), Vietnamese Community of Australia (QLD) president, Mr. Cuong Bei, who is also a supporter of Tibetan freedom struggle, long term Tibetan supporters and ATC members, Kay and Rose, Geshi Tsultrim and his staffs from Chenrizig Buddhist institute in Sunshine Coast.

The event commenced with the performance of Tibetan and Australian national anthems, followed by presentation of Khata to HH portrait and speeches from chief guest, Mr. Doring and other guest. Numerous song and dance performances were presented to the guest and audience including by the Tibetan weekend school students and kids.

Mr Doring in his speech emphasized and explained to the foreign guest on the need for further support to the Tibetan cause by understanding and finding convictions on the issues faced by Tibetans. He also introduced to foreign guest and audience numerous means of supporting Tibet cause including opportunities of becoming ‘Friends of Tibet’ by applying to be member of the Blue Book, taking part in and becoming members of the Australia Tibet Council et al. He also reminded the audience of HH visiting Australia ten times in the past, out of which Queensland was visited over three times. In his Tibetan speech delivery, Mr. Doring emphasized on the need for unity and integrity amongst the Tibetans in the state and Australia in further contribution on the Tibetan cause my each and every individual Tibetans in their own areas of expertise, interest and capacity. He reminded the state Tibetan community on the need to join the V-TAG Australia, and commencing the lobby undertakings at both local and state level.

The Tibetan community’s president Mr. Lobsang Nyima spoke on the importance of the day and focused on how members contribute further in preserving Tibetan culture and language.

The community also presented all the invited foreign guest with a token of gratitude gifts and white tibetan scarfs (Khata).

The program concluded with certain joyous games ensuring fundraising to the community. The Vice president of the community presented words of thanks to the guest, members who assisted in ensuring the smooth running of function and audience.

QLD is one of state of Australia which houses around 200 Tibetans most of whom are residents of Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Logan regions. The community is currently run by its 9th executive members who are duly elected for two year term this year in September in conjunction with Tibetan Democracy Day.