Parliamentarian Tenzin Doring attends the 9th General Body Meeting of the Australian Tibetan Community and the 11th Unity Cup.

Melbourne: The 9th General Body Meeting of the Australian Tibetan Community was held on 9 April in Melbourne where Member of Parliament Tenzin Phuntsok Doring attended as the Guest of Honour and Representative Karma Singey as the Chief Guest. MP Doring delivered a 12 minutes-long guidance speech for the deliberations on the meeting topics, sustaining the unity of Tibetans in Australia by setting an example to the Tibetan exiles in other parts of the world.

The meeting deliberated on three main agendas including how to promote and preserve the Tibetan language and Tibetan culture, how to carry out effective and efficient advocacy activities on Tibet, and how to sustain and strengthen the Tibetan communities in Australia.

The meeting was attended by around 120 members and community leaders from Canberra, Sydney, New Castle, Nowra, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Adelaide.

The two guests also attended the closing ceremony of the 11th Tibetan Youth Unity Club on 10 April which was hosted this year at Victorian Tibetan Community from 7-10 April.

MP Doring also distributed certificates to the volunteers of the event and delivered a short five-minute speech for the unity of the Tibetans and particularly Tibetan youth in Australia.

He applauded the organizers of the tournament and host and expressed gratitude to the sponsors and supporters of the event. The parliamentarian’s speech was received with rousing applause from the crowd. He said, “The unity shown by the Tibetans in Australia emboldens my commitment to the Tibetan cause and our unity is the need of the hour. We can fight for our cause much better if we are united”.

He further added, “If we are united no outside force can deter our cause for freedom”. He also provided a brief account of situations inside Tibet at the tournament ceremony. The tournament was participated by six football teams, eight men’s basketball teams, and four women’s teams from Melbourne, Sydney, and New Castle.