Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme concludes his maiden official visit to Colorado

Dharamshala: As per the program of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme from North America made his first official visit as a parliamentarian to Colorado on May 27, 2023.

Upon his arrival in Colorado, the Tibetan MP was received by the Tibetan Association of Colorado where he delivered a public talk at their community centre. Parliamentarian Jigme spoke on issues related to the community and introduced some of the resolutions adopted during the recently held 17th Parliament session in Dharamshala.

He stressed on the importance of the Tibetan Green Book (voluntary contribution) and urged everyone to take responsibility for their struggle. He also called on Tibetans in Colorado to advocate and reach out to their Congressional leaders to gain support for the ‘Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Conflict Act’, bill in US Congress. The public also had an opportunity to interact in a Questions-and-Answers session after the talk.

This official visit was initiated this year after numerous discussions between the Speaker, the Sikyong, the Deputy Speaker and after due deliberations in the Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament.

Overseas parliamentarians have been agreed for one official visit to the communities in their region during their five year term. Accordingly, Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme will be visiting Tibetan Communities in the midwest and western region of North America in the coming months.