Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme To Visit Salt Lake City, Utah

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme from North and South America will visit Tibetans in Salt Lake City, Utah from 9th to 10th Dec, 2023.

Following due deliberation in the Standing Committee and discussion with the administration, Tibetan parliamentary visitation program for the parliamentarians from North & South America, Europe, and Australasia & Asia (excluding India, Nepal and Bhutan) has been initiated this year after numerous discussions between the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, and parliamentarians from the aforementioned regions.

This is the second visitation of the program which has been arranged after due discussion with the visiting MP, Office of Tibet (Washington DC), and the Tibetan community.