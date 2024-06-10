Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme to visit Vancouver  and Seattle in North America

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme from North and South America will visit Tibetans in Vancouver, British Columbia from 31st May to 1st June and Seattle, Washington from 2nd to 3rd June 2024.

Following due deliberation in the Standing Committee and discussion with the administration, Tibetan parliamentary visitation program for the parliamentarians from North & South America, Europe, and Australasia & Asia (excluding India, Nepal and Bhutan) has been initiated in 2023 after numerous discussions between the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, and parliamentarians from the aforementioned regions.

This is the third visitation of the program which has been arranged after due discussion with the visiting MP, Office of Tibet (Washington DC), and the Tibetan community.