Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme visits Vancouver BC and Seattle

Seattle: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme embarked on an official visit to Tibetan communities in North America, making stops in Vancouver, BC, and Seattle, Washington. On June 1, 2024, in Vancouver, he visited the Thrangu Monastery and the Nyingma Palyul Meditation Center in the morning. This was followed by a public talk to the community at the Tsengdok Monastery Association and a youth engagement session in the afternoon.

The next day, on June 2, 2024, Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme continued his tour in Seattle, where he addressed the Tibetan community. After his talk, he visited the Tibetan weekend school to observe language and culture classes. During his visit, he focused on issues pertinent to the North American Tibetan community, stressed on the need to strengthen our communities and our struggle and presented resolutions and updates from the 17th Parliament sessions held in Dharamshala.

Both events included a session where community members could ask questions and offer suggestions to help strengthen the Tibetan movement and community initiatives. The visit was coordinated with the Tibetan Cultural Society of BC and Tibetan Association of Washington.