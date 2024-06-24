Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme’s Official Visit to Camp Hale, Colorado

Colorado: On June 9, 2024, Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme attended a special event titled “Dumra/The Secret Garden – Commemorating the CIA-Tibet Program at Camp Hale” in Colorado. The memorial gathering, organized by the Anthropology Department at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and Colorado Chushi Gangdruk, marked the historic significance of the CIA-Tibet training camp which operated at Camp Hale from 1958 to 1964.

The event held particular significance as it was the first commemoration at the actual site where this secret training was conducted, recently located by Professor Carole McGranahan, head of the department at the University. Camp Hale was a pivotal location during the Cold War, where the CIA trained Tibetan freedom fighters in guerrilla warfare, a critical chapter in the history of Tibetan resistance.

Speaking at the event, parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme said that this gathering served as a reminder of the enduring spirit of the Tibetan resistance and resilience.

The event was also graced by the presence of Kalon Gyari Dolma, the Minister of the Department of Security of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), former ministers of the CTA, Tibetan Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten, Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, and Serta Tsultrum, along with other special guests.