Parliamentarian Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi to Visit Tibetans in Northeast India

Dharamsala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the Tibetan diaspora and meet with leaders and government officials, Parliamentarian Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi is scheduled to visit Gangtok, Ravangla, and Kalimpong respectively from the 27th October 2022 to the 11th November 2022.

The Parliamentarian will leave for Gangtok via Delhi on 27th October, and they will have programs in Lachung, Lachen, etc in the following days. He will have engagements in Gangtok from 31st October to 1st November. The parliamentarian will leave for Ravangla on 2nd November and have engagements there until 5th November. The next day, he will leave for Kalimpong and will have programs there until 8th November. In the next two days, the MP will visit Tibetans in Oodlabari, Salugura, etc. and leave for Dharamsala via Delhi on 11th November.