Parliamentarian Tsering Dolma attends the opening of Tawang Tirth Yatra

Guwahati: Parliamentarian Tsering Dolma on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile attended the inaugural ceremony of the 11th Tawang Tirth Yatra organised by Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch (BTSM) in Guwahati on 18th November 2022.

The inaugural ceremony for 11th Tawang Tirth Yatra organised by Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch (BTSM) was held in presence of senior RSS leader Shri Indresh Kumar, Parliamentarian Tsering Dolma of the TPiE, Tibetan Settlement Officer Tenzin Rinchen of Tenzingang, TYC president Gonpo Dhundup, and others.

In her address at the inaugural ceremony of the 11th Tawang Tirth Yatra, parliamentarian Tsering Dolma expressed her greetings to all the distinguished guests and participants on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. She extended her gratitude to all the Tibet supporters from all across India who have been supporting the just cause of Tibet under the leadership of the BTSM. She also appealed to India to continue supporting the Tibetan cause.

Speaking on how India and its people stood behind Tibetans and have rendered their unwavering support to Tibet’s issue, the MP highlighted hardships faced by the Tibetans who are left behind in Tibet including repressive Chinese policies, religious restriction, language and environmental destruction and others. She also spoke about self-immolation of Tibetans inside Tibet to protest the atrocities imposed by the Chinese government upon them and about the ‘zero covid policy’ in Tibet.

The Tawang Tirth Yatra organised by Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch (BTSM) was flagged off by senior RSS leader Shri Indresh Kumar, Parliamentarian Tsering Dolma, BTSM National General Secretary Shri Pankaj Goyal, and TYC President on 19th Nov 2022.

This is the 11th Tawang Tirth Yatra starting from Guwahati to Bomdila, the first yatra was organised by the BTSM in 2012.