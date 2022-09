Dharamsala: Concurring with the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s official visitation program, parliamentarians Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Wangdue Dorjee had an audience with Kyabje Gaden Tri Rinpoche Jetsun Lobsang Tenzin Pal Sangpo on 29th of September 2022.

The parliamentarians sought blessing from Kyabje Gaden Tripa and discussed varied matters for about half an hour.