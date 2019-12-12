Parliamentarians meeting Shri Shivpal Singh Yadav, the President of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP)

Dharamsala: As per the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s Tibetan settlements and Tibetan communities visitation/assessment program, Parliamentarians Dawa Tsering and Ngawang Tharpa successfully completes the visitation Program to Phuntsokling Tibetan Settlement in Odisha and Tibetan winter sweater Sellers Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

Beginning from Tibetan Winter Sweater Sellers of Gaya on 4 December 2019, where Parliamentarian Dawa Tsering addressed on accomplishments of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and Middle Way Policy, while Parliamentarian Ngawang Tharpa addressed on the critical situation inside Tibet, the evolution of Tibetan democratic polity, resolution passed on the 3rd Special General Meeting and list of businesses of the 8th Session of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Parliamentarians clarified the doubts of the public by answering questions asked by them.

Continuing the visitation program at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Members of Parliament visited and addressed teachers, staff and students of The Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies (CIHTS). Parliamentarians noted their suggestions and answered questions asked by them.

The next day, Parliamentarians visited and addressed Tibetan Winter Sweater Sellers of Varanasi and went on a pilgrimage to the holy sites and Tibetan Buddhist Monastery (Bod Gonpa), organized by the Local Tibetan Freedom Movement of Varanasi. Later, they also visited the construction site of the Tibetan Medicine (Men- Tsee) Department of Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, which is funded by the Indian government.

Parliamentarians addressing students, teachers, and staff of CIHTS

Thereafter, Parliamentarians visited and addressed Tibetan Winter Sweater Sellers of Allahabad in UP and then left for Patna, Bihar on 6 December.

On 7 December, Parliamentarians visited Tibetan Winter Sweater Sellers of Patna, Patna Museum, and Buddha Park. During their visit to Tibetan Winter Sweater Sellers, they addressed on the above-mentioned topics and held a Q&A session.

Similarly, on the next day, Parliamentarians visited and addressed Tibetan Winter Sweater Sellers of Gorakhpur, UP. They then met three members of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP), where the members assured their support for the Tibetan Winter Sweater Sellers of the area.

Members of Parliament on 9 December visited and addressed Tibetan Winter Sweater Sellers of Lucknow. They also met Shri Shivpal Singh Yadav, the President of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP). The Parliamentarians thanked the Indian government and people for supporting Tibetans and especially Tibetan Winter Sweater Sellers of Lucknow. At the same time, they expressed their support to India on seeking permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council. They also expressed their support on Hindi becoming an international language. Parliamentarians presented the resolutions passed on the 8th Session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, publications on self-immolations inside Tibet, resolution of the 3rd Special General Meeting in Hindi, 7th World Parliamentarians Convention on Tibet’s Riga Declaration, and Riga Action Plan to the President of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP).

Finally, the Parliamentarians met President of BJP Lucknow and Director of PSP, apprised the above-mentioned matters to them, thus successfully concluding their visitation program.

Parliamentarians with Tibetan Winter Sweater Sellers of Lucknow



Parliamentarians with Members of PSP



Teachers, students, and staff of CIHTS

Parliamentarians with Tibetan Winter Sweater Sellers of Varanasi

Parliamentarians with Tibetan Winter Sweater Sellers of Allahabad



Parliamentarians with Tibetan Winter Sweater Sellers of Patna

Parliamentarians with Tibetan Winter Sweater Sellers of Gorakhpur



Parliamentarians with Tibetan Winter Sweater Sellers of Gaya