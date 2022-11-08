Parliamentarians Dawa Tsering and Yeshi Dolma to visit Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Dawa Tsering and Yeshi Dolma are scheduled to visit Dhondhenling Tibetan Settlement in Kollegal and Bangalore in Karnataka and Tibetan sweater sellers of Ooty, Kodaikanal, Erode, and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu from 11th to 25th of Nov 2022.

The parliamentarians are scheduled to leave from Dharamshala to Bangalore via Delhi on 11th November. They will have programs in Kollegal Tibetan Settlement from 13th to 16th Nov and have a meeting with Tibetan sweater sellers of Ooty on 17th Nov. Thereafter, on 19th Nov, the Tibetan MPs will meet with the Tibetans of Kodaikanal and then head to Bangalore via Erode and Coimbatore respectively. The MPs will leave for Dharamshala via Delhi on 24th Nov.