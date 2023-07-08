Parliamentarians Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Pema Tso conclude visit to Ladakh

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Pema Tso successfully completed their official visit to Ladakh on 6th July 2023.

On their last leg of visit to Ladakh, the MPs visited Lachi office, Local Tibetan Assembly, Tibetan local justice commission, Tibetan freedom movement (BRDL), Men-Tsee-Khang, Namdrel, and health care centre.

They also attended the official celebration of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 88th birthday where MP Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen read out the statement of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.