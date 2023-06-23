Parliamentarians Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Pema Tso to visit Ladakh and nearby areas

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Pema Tso will be visiting Ladakh, Srinagar, Jammu, and Kargil from 25th to 8th July 2023.

The parliament members will leave from Dharamshala to Srinagar on 25th June and have engagements there on the next day. On 27th, they will leave for Kargil and meet with the Tibetan garment sellers on the next day. On 29th, the MPs will reach Leh and visit monasteries on the same day. From 30th June to 4th July, they will visit Tibetans in Jangthang. Following that they will visit Tibetan schools, clinics, and meet the public in Leh on 5th and 6th July. They will be back in Dharamshala on 8th July.