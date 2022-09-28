Parliamentarians Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Wangdue Dorjee visit Bangalore and Mysore

Bangalore: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Wangdue Dorjee have successfully visited Tibetans in Bangalore and Mysore.

The parliamentarians have also paid courtesy calls on Indian dignitaries including Sh. Ramalinga Reddy, MLA of BTM Layout, Bengaluru and Smt. Sowmya Reddy, MLA of Jayanagar constituency and apprised them of the Tibetan struggle and other issues concerning Tibetans.

They also held an internal with the local Tibet supporters, former Chief Representative of South Zone Tashi Wangdue, and staff of the office of Chief Representative Office of South Zone.

Likewise, the parliamentarians paid visits to Tibetan Youth Hostel, Men-Tsee-Khang branch clinic, Men-Tsee-Khang College, Tibetan markets, Dalai Lama Institute for Higher Education, and Mysore Tibetan Community Center.

The parliamentarians will continue their official visitation in Southern India.