Parliamentarians Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyatsen and Wangdue Dorjee call on MP Pratap Simha, MLA K. Mahadeva

Dharamsala: Concurring with the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s official visitation program, parliamentarians Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Wangdue Dorjee paid courtesy visits to Shri Pratap Simha, MP Lok Sabha, and Shri K. Mahadeva, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly respectively on 29th September 2022.

Apprising Shri Pratap Simha and Shri K. Mahadeva on the current issues pertaining to Tibet, the Tibetan MPs extended their heartfelt gratitude for their support for Tibetans in the past more than 6 decades, especially for the Tibetans residing in southern India.

The parliamentarians will be continuing their official visitation in Bylakuppe Lugsam and Mangalore in the following days.