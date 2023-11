Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende are scheduled to visit Tibetan settlements and cluster community of Bylakuppe, Bangalore, Mangalore, and Mysore from 29th Nov to 13th Dec 2023.

The MPs will have engagement in Bangalore on 1st and 2nd Dec, and programs in Mysore and Mangalore on the following two days. Thereafter, they will have final engagements in Bylakuppe from 6th to 11th Dec.