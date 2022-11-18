Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Choedak Gyatso concluded official visit to Mundgod

Mundgod: Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Choedak Gyatso successfully concluded their official visit to South India after visiting Mundgod Tibetan Settlement from Nov 10th to 16th of 2022. In Mundgod, the parliament members have given public talks and visited monasteries, schools, and offices of Tibetan organizations in the settlement. The MPs have also met with the local officials during their official tour of Mundgod.

Prior to Mundgod, the parliamentarians successfully visited Goa and Mumbai and met with Tibetan sweater sellers and leaders in the aforementioned places.

The visitation program successfully concluded with a comprehensive inquiry about the conditions of the general public, monasteries, and schools chronicled by the parliamentarians which will be forwarded to the related departments of the Central Tibetan Administration through the Standing Committee of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for effective grievances redress.