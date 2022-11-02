Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Choedak Gyatso to visit Mundgod, Goa, and Mumbai

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Choedak Gyatso are scheduled to visit Mundgod, Goa, and Mumbai from 4th November to 17th November 2022.

Parliamentarian Choedak Gyatso will leave for Delhi on the 4th of November and Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Choedak Gyatso will reach Mumbai respectively from Mundgod and Delhi on the 5th of November. The MPs will have programs in Mumbai from 6th to 7th November and engagements in Goa from 8th to 9th November. They will have engagements in Mundgod Tibetan Settlement from the 10th to the 15th of November and leave for Dharamshala on the 17th of November.