Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Tenzin Jigdal conclude official visit to Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Tenzin Jigdal of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile successfully concluded their official visitation program in Dehradun, Uttarakhand from 13th to 26th February 2022.

The Parliamentarians reached Dekyiling Tibetan Settlement on 13th February and received audiences with Kyabje Sakya Gongma Rinpoche and Kyabje Sakya Trizin Rinpoche on the next day. They also later visited Sakya nunnery in Dekyiling during Kyabje Sakya Gongma Rinpoche and Kyabje Sakya Trizin Rinpoche’s visit there.

Thereafter, they visited offices of former Special Frontier Forces (SFF), Local Tibetan Assembly, Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, Healthcare center, Northern Tibetan Justice Commission, Mobile Tibetan Justice Commission, Handicraft center, Exile Creations Pvt, Ltd, and Men-Tsee-Khang of Dekyiling Tibetan Settlement.

The Tibetan MPs then headed over to Gepheling Tibetan Settlement visiting classrooms and library of TCV day school there and discussed improving the Tibetan language in school with the Secretary of the School and Settlement Officer. They also visited Nyoenga School and met with the specially-abled students studying there. The Parliamentarians also held a public meeting with the residents of Dekyiling and Gepheling where Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende spoke on the great accomplishment of His Holiness the Dalai and on the significance of the Central Tibetan Administration. While Parliamentarian Tenzin Jigdal spoke on the current situation of Tibet and on the international political status of Tibet with regard to Tibet’s issue.

Upon reaching Dhondupling Tibetan Settlement on 17th Feb, the Parliamentarians paid visits to Chu Gang Old Age Home, Mindroling monastery, Tashikyil monastery, and Men-Tsee-Khang. Later on the same day, they visited Chandramani and held a public meeting with the residents of Chandramani.

On the 18th of Feb, the Parliamentarians reached Tibetan Homes Foundation at Mussoorie to a rousing welcome by its students and staff. After looking around the school premises, they spoke on the previously mentioned topics to the students and staff of the school and answered questions asked by them. They also visit Sambhota Tibetan School in Mussoorie which was recently transferred to Sambhota Tibetan Schools Society from the Central Tibetan Schools Administration and spoke to the students and staff there and followed by meeting the general public too.

Likewise, the MPs met and interacted with the students and staff of Tibetan Homes Foundation in Rajpur on the 19th of Feb after visiting the school’s administration section, clinic, and hostels. They also visited Rajpur women’s handicraft center and held a public meeting. Later on the same day, they paid a visit to Sakya College and spoke on the previously mentioned topics to the students studying there. They also listened to the grievances of the Cholsum Sarjor Kyiduk of Dehradun and offered their clarifications.

On the following days, the MPs met with Tibetans of Nainital visiting the Tibetan market and Gomang Gaden Kunkyabling, and held an interactive session with the Tibetan diaspora there. They also met Dr. Yashodar Mathpal, an Indian archaeologist, painter, curator, Gandhian and Rock art conservationist, and a Padma Shri recipient, to whom Parliamentarian Tenzin Jigdal introduced Tibet related issues and presented ‘Freedom in Exile’, a book of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Thereafter, they visited his three-story museum where the top floor was dedicated to Tibet’s issue.

The Parliamentarians held an internal meeting with community leaders of Dehradun and discussed varied topics related to the Tibetan struggle and later visited Drikung Kagyu Institute and Songtsen Library. They further met and interacted with members Bharat-Tibet Samanvay Sang including its President and Vice- President. The MPs extended their appreciation for the support and assistance rendered towards Tibetans and briefed them on Tibet’s current situation.

Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Tenzin Jigdal then paid a courtesy call to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, on 25th Feb, appealing to the Chief Minister for his support and apprising him of the challenges faced by Tibetans in general and particularly of the Tibetans in Dehradun.

During the visitation program, the Parliamentarians have given 10 public talks and 1 internal meeting. The visitation program successfully concluded with Parliamentarians meeting Uttarakhand CM and Tibet supporters with a comprehensive inquiry about the conditions of the Tibetans in Dehradun chronicled by the parliamentarians that will be forwarded to the related departments of the Central Tibetan Administration through the Standing Committee of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for effective grievances redress.