Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Tenzin Jigdal to visit Tibetans in North India

Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public, Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Tenzin Jigdal are officially visiting Tibetan residents and winter sweater sellers in Shimla, Kharapathar, Narkanda, Dolanji Bon Tibetan Settlement, Paonta Tibetan Settlement, Sataun Tibetan Settlement, Kamrau Tibetan Settlement, Puruwala Tibetan Settlement, Herbertpur, Selakui, Chandigarh, Ambala and Karnal from 30th January to 12th February 2023.­­­­­­­

The Parliamentarians are scheduled to leave from Dharamshala to Shimla via Chandigarh on the 30th January and start their visitation program in Shimla and nearby areas for the next two days. From 2nd to till 11th February, they will continue with their program in the other aforementioned Tibetan settlements and Tibetan sweater seller markets.

They will return to their respective places on 12th February 2023.