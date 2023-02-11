Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Tenzin Jigdal visit Tibetans in Chandigarh and Ambala

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Tenzin Jigdal successfully concluded their official visitation program to Chandigarh and Ambala, from 9th to 10th February 2023.

The parliamentarians, after successfully completing their official visit to Herbertpur and settlements under its jurisdiction, headed to Chandigarh where they were received by a Tibetan college student representative on 8th Feb.

The next day, they visited Mentsekhang, inpatient hostel (a unit of Delek Hospital based in Dharamshala), and Ashok Buddha Vihar (Sangye Menlha Tsogpa), followed by a meeting with Tibetan college students.

On 10th Feb, the parliamentarians left for Ambala where they visited Tibetan markets and addressed the Tibetan sweater sellers. Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende spoke on the great accomplishments of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, and on the current critical situation inside Tibet. While parliamentarian Tenzin Jigdal spoke about the international political position on Tibet’s issue and the status of the Tibetan diaspora. At the gathering, they also paid their gratitude to the Regional Bharat Tibat Sahyog Manch Vice President.

The MPs also inspected the ongoing housing project of the state government for the exiled Tibetans under the Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy 2014 and interacted with the victims of previous year’s Ambala Tibetan market fire mishap.