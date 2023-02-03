Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende & Tenzin Jigdal Conclude Visitation Program to Dolanji Bon Tibetan Settlement

TPiE

Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Lobsang Phende and Tenzin Jigdal with Kyabje Menri Trizin Rinpoche.

Dholani: Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Tenzin Jigdal paid obeisance to the 34th Kyabje Menri Trizin Lungtok Dawa Dargyal Rinpoche and Kyabje Menri Ponlob Trinley Nyima Rinpoche at Pal Shen Ten Menriling Monastery in Dolanji in the morning of  2nd Feb 2023.

Thereafter, they paid visits to Pal Shen Ten Menriling Monastery, Tibetan Yungdrung Bon Library, Ratna Menriling Nunnery, Sorig Bum-zhi MenriLing and Sambhota Tibetan School, Dholanji. In the afternoon, a public meeting was held in the community hall, where the visiting parliamentarians addressed the public.

 

