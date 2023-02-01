Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Lobsang Phende and Tenzin Jigdal call on Ministers of HP

Shimla: Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Lobsang Phende and Tenzin Jigdal paid courtesy visits to Shri. Vikramaditya Singh , Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister, Shri. Anirudh Singh , Himachal Pradesh Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister and Shri. Chander Kumar , Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister, at the Himachal Pradesh secretariat in Shimla this afternoon.

During these meetings, the parliamentarians updated the ministers on Tibet issues and briefed them on the welfare status of Tibetans residing in Shimla. They further urged the ministers for their support towards the Tibetans living in the state.