Parliamentarians Geshe Monlam Tharchin and Konchok Yangphel successfully conclude official visit to West Bengal

Darjeeling: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public, Parliamentarians Geshe Monlam Tharchin and Konchok Yangphel have successfully concluded their official visit to meet Tibetans under the jurisdiction of the Settlement offices of Darjeeling and Sonada in West Bengal, India from 14th to 20th Feb 2022.

During their official visit to West Bengal, the Parliamentarians have visited Sonada Tashiling Tibetan Settlement and its monasteries, offices, and school. Meeting Tibetans under the jurisdiction of the Settlement office of Darjeeling, they have visited monasteries and Tibetan residential areas of Mirik, Sukhi, Maney Bhanjyang, Chitrey, Ghum, Pashupati, Simana, Lamedora, and Meghma.

Comprehending the grievances of the general public, the Parliamentarians visited Sambhota Tibetan School, Manjushree Centre of Tibetan Culture, and Tibetan Refugee self-help center. They paid visits to 14 monasteries and 4 schools discussing the ways to sustain the level of Tibetan language, culture, and religion among the residents. Parliamentarians during their public talks spoke on the great achievements of His Holiness the Dalia Lama, the current critical situation inside Tibet, agendas of the first session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, international political status on Tibet, and preserving Tibetan language and culture. Urging the general public to be vigilant of the fake social media posts, the MPs asked each and every individual to take responsibility for the common cause of Tibet.

Considering the importance of knowing the challenges at the very ground level, they even visited some scattered places with only one or two Tibetan families. The visitation program successfully concluded with a comprehensive inquiry about the conditions of the general public chronicled by the parliamentarians that will be forwarded to the related departments of the Central Tibetan Administration through the Standing Committee of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for effective grievances redress.