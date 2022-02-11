Parliamentarians Geshe Monlam Tharchin and Konchok Yangphel to visit Tibetans in West Bengal

Dharamsala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public, Parliamentarians Geshe Monlam Tharchin and Konchok Yangphel are officially visiting Tibetans under the jurisdiction of the Settlement offices of Darjeeling and Sonada in West Bengal, India from 14th-19th Feb 2022.

Parliamentarian Konchok Yangphel will leave for Siliguri from Delhi on 14th February, from there the two Parliamentarians will leave for Kurseong and Sonada on the next day. They will visit Tibetans of Mirik, Sukhia, and Pokhribong on 16th February and Maney Bhanjyang, Chitrey, and Ghum on17th February. They will visit Darjeeling on 18th February and return to their respective places on the next day.