Dharamshala: The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile is organizing a five-day workshop on ‘Strengthening of Democracy at the Grass-root level ’ to the members of Local Tibetan Assembly and Settlement officers of Shillong (Meghalaya), Tenzingang (Arunachal Pradesh), Miao (Arunachal Pradesh), Tezu (Arunachal Pradesh), and Tuting (Arunachal Pradesh) from 24th to 28th July 2023 in Guwahati, Assam.

Parliamentarians Geshe Monlam Tharchin and Ratsa Sonam Norbu will be conducting the workshop.