Parliamentarians Geshe Ngawa Gangri and Choedak Gyatso Conclude visit to North India

Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public, Parliamentarians Geshe Ngawa Gangri and Choedak Gyatso officially visited Paonta Tibetan Settlement, Puruwala Tibetan Settlement, Sataun Tibetan Settlement, and Kamrao Tibetan Settlement from 1st to 7th March 2024.

During their visits to these settlements, the MPs paid visits to schools and monasteries and gave public addresses to the general public at the respective settlements.

The visitation program successfully concluded in the above mentioned settlements with a comprehensive inquiry about the conditions of the general public chronicled by the parliamentarians that will be forwarded to the related departments of the Central Tibetan Administration through the Standing Committee of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for effective grievances redress.