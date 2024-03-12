Parliamentarians Geshe Ngawa Gangri and Choedak Gyatso visit Tibetans in Shimla and Dolanji

Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public, Parliamentarians Geshe Ngawa Gangri and Choedak Gyatso officially visited Tibetan settlement in Shimla and Dolanji Bon Tibetan Settlement from 1st to 6th March 2024.

During their visits to these settlements, the MPs paid visits to schools and monasteries and gave public addresses to the general public at the respective settlements. Additionally, they had the opportunity of receiving audiences with Kyabje Menri Trizin and Kyabje Taklung Tsetrul Rinpoche.

The visitation program successfully concluded in these two settlements with a comprehensive inquiry about the conditions of the general public chronicled by the parliamentarians that will be forwarded to the related departments of the Central Tibetan Administration through the Standing Committee of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for effective grievances redress.