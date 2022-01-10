Parliamentarians Juchen Konchok Chodon and Geshe Atuk Tseten to visit Tibetans in Himachal Pradesh

Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public, Parliamentarians Juchen Konchok Chodon and Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten will be officially visiting Tibetan settlements and communities in Himachal Pradesh from 12-25 January 2022.

The Parliamentarians will begin by visiting the three settlements of Bir and Tashi Jong from 13-16 January, followed by visiting Sundarnagar, Tso Pema, Mandi, and Pandoh Tashi Ling from 17-20 January. Thereafter they will be travelling to Kullu, Manali, and Bhuntar from 21-24 January and return to their respective places on 25th January.