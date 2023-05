Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Tenpa Yarphel successfully concluded their official visit to Gyalsa and Phakshing Tibetan Settlements in Nepal on 24th April 2023. They paid visits to the Tibetan Reception center, Namgyal Middle School, Triten NorbuTse, TWA’s old age home, the Office of Tibet, offices of the Sha-Wa-Ra’s Tibetan settlements, the settlement office of Gyal-Phak, and others