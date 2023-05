Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarians Juchen Kunchok Choedon and Tenpa Yarphel successfully concluded their official visitation program to Sha-Wa-Ra Sum (Solukhumbhu, Walung and Rasuwa) Tibetan Settlement in Nepal on 29th April 2023.

During their visit to the settlement, the parliamentarians visited Tsepri Lopan Monastery, Guru Lhakang, Thupten Choeling monastery, and others. They also met and interacted with the Tibetan community members of the settlement.

Representative of Nepal’s Office of Tibet and Sha-Wa-Ra Sum Settlement Officer, accompanied the parliamentarians.