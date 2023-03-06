Parliamentarians Karma Gelek and Lobsang Thupten Pontsang conclude their official visit to Darjeeling and areas under its jurisdiction

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Karma Gelek and Lobsang Thupten Pontsang have successfully concluded their official visit to Darjeeling and areas under the jurisdiction of TSO Darjeeling including Mirik, Pashupati, Sukhia, Ghoom, Pokhribong, Maney Bhanjyang, Chitrey, and Sixth-Mile from 28th Feb to 4th March 2023.

The Parliament members have made a comprehensive inquiry about the conditions of the general public, monasteries, and schools which will be forwarded to the related departments of the Central Tibetan Administration through the Standing Committee of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for effective grievances redress.

Upon their arrival at Darjeeling on 28th Feb, the MPs were received by TSO Darjeeling’s Secretary Lobsang Dolma, BRDL’s representative Tashi Dolma, Sambhota Tibetan School’s Principal Kelsang Dolma, Tibetan Refugee Self Help Centre (TRSHC)’s administrator Dorjee Tseten, Ngawang and Rigzin from the Regional Utsang Association, Samdon from the Regional Dotoe Association, and President Norzin Dolma of the Regional Domey Association.

In the following two days, the MPs left Darjeeling and headed off to visit Bukar monastery in Mirik, Tibetans in Pashupati, Kirti Geden Tashi Choeling monastery in Sukhia, Yega Choeling monastery in Ghoom, Tibetans in Maney Bhanjyang, Kyiter Wosel Dichen Ling and Tibetan residents of Chitrey, Tibetans of Pokhribong, and Tibetans of Sixth-Mile.

During their visits to the aforementioned areas under the jurisdiction of TSO Darjeeling, the MPs met and interacted with the Tibetan residents and recorded their grievances, and answered their queries.

On 3rd March, the MPs visited the Sambhota Tibetan School of Darjeeling with parliamentarian Karma Gelek speaking on the great accomplishments of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and the functioning of the Central Tibetan Administration, while parliamentarian Lobsang Thupten Pontsang speaking on the urgent situation inside of Tibet. They also paid an inspection visit to classes and sections of the school.

Thereafter in the afternoon, the parliamentarians held a public talk at the STS’s Hall on the aforementioned topics and held a Q&A session.

Later on the same day, Tibetan Settlement Office led regional NGOs hosted a dinner in honor of the visiting parliamentarians.

Finally, on 4th March, the MPs visited the Tibetan Refugee Self Help Centre (TRSHC) and Chakpori Tibetan medical institute and successfully concluded their official visit to Darjeeling and nearby areas.