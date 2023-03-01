Parliamentarians Karma Gelek and Lobsang Thupten Pontsang visit Sonada Tibetan Settlement in West Bengal

Sonada: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Karma Gelek and Lobsang Thupten Pontsang have successfully concluded their official visit to Tashiling Tibetan Settlement in Sonada, West Bengal on 28th Feb 2023.

Upon their arrival at the Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri on 27th Feb, the parliament members were received by Sonada Tibetan Settlement Officer Tenzin Weosyal and Secretary Tashi.

The next day, the parliamentarians accompanied by the TSO and the Secretary headed off to Sonada Tibetan Settlement.

The MPs were warmly greeted by Tenzin Nyima, President of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement (BRDL); Tseten, President of Nyamdrel; and Kelsang, Representative of the Sambhota Tibetan School (STS) at Sonada.

Parliamentarians paid their homage at Samdrub Darjay Chöling (Monastery of Kalu Rinpoche) and visited Sonada’s Tibetan Settlement office, BDRL office, Nyamdrel, health care centre, Sambhota Tibetan School, and others.

They also met and interacted with the general public and teachers and students of the school.

During their public talks, parliamentarian Karma Gelek spoke on the great accomplishments of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and the functioning of the Central Tibetan Administration, while parliamentarian Lobsang Thupten Pontsang spoke on the urgent situation inside of Tibet. They also answered questions raised by the general public.