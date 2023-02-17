Parliamentarians Karma Gelek and Pontsang Lobsang Thupten to Visit Darjeeling and nearby areas

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarians Karma Gelek and Lobsang Thupten Pontsang are scheduled to visit Tibetans under the jurisdiction of the Settlement offices of Darjeeling and Sonada in West Bengal, including Mirik, Kurseong, Sonada, Pashupati, Sukhia, Chitrey, Pokhribong, Maney Bhanjyang, and others from 26th Feb-7th March 2023.

Parliamentarians Karma Gelek and Pontsang Lobsang Thupten will leave from Bandara and Dharamshala respectively to Delhi on 26th Feb, and to Siliguri on the next day. They will have engagements in Sonada on 28th Feb and programs in Darjeeling and areas under the TSO Darjeeling from 1st to 4th of March. In the following days, the MPs will leave for Delhi via Siliguri to their respective places.