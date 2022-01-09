Parliamentarians Khenpo Jamphal Tenzin and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen to visit Tibetans in North India

Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public, Parliamentarians Khenpo Jamphal Tenzin and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen are officially visiting Tibetan residents and winter sweater sellers in Shimla, Kharapathar, Narkanda, Dolanji Bon Tibetan Settlement, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Ambala, Mohali, Patiala, Paonta Tibetan Settlement, Sataun Tibetan Settlement, Kamrau Tibetan Settlement, Puruwala Tibetan Settlement, Herbertpur, Selakui, and Karnal from 11th January to 26th January 2022.

Parliamentarians departing from their respective places will meet up in Delhi on the 11th of January. They will leave for Shimla on 12th January and start their visitation program in Shimla and nearby areas for the next two days. From 15th to 20th of January, they will visit the aforementioned Tibetan Settlements. Followed by visiting Tibetan sweater sellers from 22nd to 24th January. The Parliamentarians will return to their respective places on 26th January.