Parliamentarians Khenpo Jamphal Tenzin and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong Meet with Tibet Support Group in Guwahati

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a parliamentary delegation consisting of MP Khenpo Jamphal Tenzin and MP Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong commenced their official periodic visit to Assam and Arunachal with a meeting with the Tibet support group in Assam’s Guwahati on November 25, 2023. The MPs were accompanied by TSO Tenzin Samten of Shillong.

Under the coordination of the India Tibet Coordination Office (ITCO), the Tibetan lawmakers participated in a meeting of the Tibet support group at the PWD Convention and Training Centre. The meeting was attended by over 10 members of the Bharat Tibbat Sangh, Bharat Tibbat Samanvay Sangh, and Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch.

Addressing the meeting, the MPs briefed the Tibet supporters on the Central Tibetan Administration, the direction of the Tibetan struggle, support from international communities, and answered follow-up questions raised during the Q&A session. The Tibetan MPs appealed for continued support from India.

In addition, the Tibetan MPs also met with government officials and urged assistance to the Tibetan community in the state. Highlighting why resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict matters to India, they delved into China’s project of diverting the Brahmaputra River, which could have serious consequences for India, especially Assam, and stressed the need to spread awareness of China’s incursion of the Indian border.

The MPs will reach Shillong later today and will be visiting Tenzingang, Bomdila, Tawang, Dirang, Kohima, and Dimapur in the following days.