Dharamshala: The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile is organizing a five-day workshop on ‘Strengthening of Democracy at the Grass-root level to the members of the Local Tibetan Assembly’ to the members of Local Tibetan Assembly and Settlement officers of Dehradun, Paonta, Herbertpur, Kamrau, Satuan Kathok, and Puruwala from 22nd to 26th May in Dehradun.

Parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang and Khenpo Jamphal Tenzin will be conducting the workshop.