Parliamentarians Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong Successfully Conclude Official Visit to Dirang, Dimapur and Kohima

Dharamshala: As per the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s periodical visit of North East India, a delegation led by MPs Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong successfully concluded their official visit to Dirang, Dimapur, and Kohima.

Upon their arrival at Mon Palpung Choekhorling on 4th Dec 2023, they were received by Choejye Lama Nyima Tashi. They paid their respect at the sangha assembly hall and paid their visit to Marpa Choekyi Lodoe School where they emphasised the significance of studying and preserving Tibetan studies.

Thereafter, they headed towards Dirang where they held a public gathering with the Tibetan community and engaged in a Q&A session, clarifying their queries.

On 6th Dec, they reached Dimapur and took an inspection visit of the Tibetan market and held a meet up with the students of the Tibetan class at the Tibetan community hall where they inquired about their studies. They spoke on the importance of studying Tibetan language and on the preservation of Tibetan identity. Subsequently, they also visited the office of the regional Tibetan freedom movement (BRDL), followed by a public talk and a Q&A session.

On the following day, they headed towards Kohima and met with the Tibetan business owners, inquiring about their condition. They engaged in discussion with the public where the duo answered people’s questions and addressed their concerns.

Tibetan Parliamentarians Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong successfully concluded their official visits to Guwahati in Assam, Shillong in Meghalaya, Tenzingang, Tawang, Dirang and Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh, Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland.