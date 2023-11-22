Parliamentarians Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong to Visit North East India

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarians Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong are scheduled to visit Tibetans settlements and cluster community of Guwahati, Shillong, Tenzingang, Bomdila, Tawang, Dirang, Kohima, and Dimapur from 24th Nov to 8th Dec 2023.

The MPs will leave their respective residences on 24th Nov for Guwahati via Delhi, and followed by visits to Shillong, Tenzingang, Bomdila, Tawang, Dirang, Dimapur, and Kohima. They will return to their respective places on 8th December 2023.