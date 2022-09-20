Parliamentarians Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam and Lobsang Gyatso Sither to Visit Tibetans in South India

Dharamsala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarians Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam and Lobsang Gyatso Sither are scheduled to visit Bylakuppe Dickyi Larsoe, Chennai, Pondicherry, Rameswaram, Madurai, Tirupati, Kanyakumari, Trichi, and Kochi respectively from the 25th September 2022 to the 8th October 2022.

Parliamentarians will leave for Chennai on 25th September, and meet Tibetans there on the following dates. They will leave for Pondicherry from Chennai on 28th September and then to Kerala and Kochi on the following days. Thereafter, they will visit Dickyi Larsoe in Bylakuppe. On 6th October, they will leave for their respective place from Dikyi Larsoe and will be back in Dharamsala on 8th October.