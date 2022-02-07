Parliamentarians Kunga Sotop and Ngodup Dorjee to visit Hunsur Rabgyaling Tibetan Settlement

Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public, Parliamentarians Kunga Sotop and Ngodup Dorjee are officially visiting Hunsur Tibetan Settlement under the jurisdiction of the South Zone Chief Representative Office in the Indian state of Karnataka from 9th to 16th February 2022.

Parliamentarians departing from their respective places will meet up in Delhi on the 9th of February. They will leave for Bangalore and then to Hunsur the next day. During their visitation program, the Parliamentarians will visit offices, school, monasteries, etc at Hunsur Rabgyaling Tibetan Settlement in the state of Karnataka.