Parliamentarians Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar and Dr. Rigzin Lhundup successfully conclude their visitation program in Nepal

Nepal: Parliamentarians Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar and Dr. Rigzin Lhundup of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile have successfully concluded their official visitation program in Nepal visiting Tibetans of Pokhara Tashi Palkhel, Pokhara Tashiling, Lodrik Paljorling, Lodrik Jampaling and Tashigang from 3-17 January 2022.

After a strenuous journey, the Parliamentarians departing from respective places reached Kathmandu, Nepal and then proceeded to Pokhara together. On reaching Pokhara on January 5, the MPs were accorded a warm welcome by the Settlement Officers, Chairpersons of the Local Tibetan Assembly, and Settlement Office staff of the Tibetan settlements of Pokhara.

Starting with Tashi Palkhel Settlement in Pokhara, on January 6, the Parliamentarians paid a series of visits to the Settlement’s Local Tibetan Assembly Hall, office of Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, Tibetan cooperative office, Jangchup Choeling Monastery, Gangkar Tisi day school & hostel, kindergarten, and Hospital. They then met with residents of the settlement at the Tashi Palbar Hall, where Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar spoke on the global political status in relation to Tibet’s issue and on the current critical situation inside Tibet. While Parliamentarian Dr. Rigzin Lhundup spoke on the great accomplishments of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and on the agendas of the 17th Tibetan Parliament’s first session. Followed by a Q&A session, where the Parliamentarians provided answers to the questions asked by the public while noting the general public’s suggestions and concerns. Later on the same day, the MPs also visited the settlement’s fruit juice factory.

On the next day, January 7, they were warmly welcomed at Tashiling Settlement by the settlement dwellers led by its Settlement Officer. The Parliamentarians were then briefed on the settlement, its offices and especially on how Tibetans there are overcoming the hardships of the pandemic caused by COVID 19. They were taken on a tour to visit Settlement’s factory, hospital, Shri Dargyeling monastery, SOS Children’s Village, SOS Handicraft, and Men-Tse-Khang. At a public gathering held there, the Parliamentarians spoke on the aforementioned topics and answered questions of the public. After speaking to the students of SOS Children’s village on varied career prospects and visiting classrooms, the MPs held an internal meeting with the members of the Local Tibetan Assembly and paid a visit to the newly constructed Buddha statue.

The MPs continued their visitation program in Lodrik Jampaling, visiting Local Tibetan Assembly Hall, Kagyur Lhakhang, Old Age Home, Hospital, School, fields and houses of the settlement. After seeking blessing from Taklung Matrul Rinpoche, the Parliamentarians held a public talk followed by a Q&A session.

Continuing their visitation in Lodrik Paljorling on January 10, the Parliamentarians paid visits to Settlement office, Shang Gachoe Monastery, school, hospital, office of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, office of Regional Tibet Youth Congress, and unfinished housing construction site. Following that the Parliamentarians gave a public talk where they answered questions asked by the general public. Later that evening, they also visited the Lodrik Welfare Fund office and discussed its functioning.

Following that the Tibetan Parliamentarians headed over to Lodrik Tashigang where they were briefed on the settlement and its history. They spoke to the general public and answered queries. They then visited Sakya Pematsel Monastery, Library, and school. The residents of Tashigang expressed their gratitude to the Tibetan MPs for visiting their settlement despite having only nine households at that moment.

During their visitation program, the MPs had five public addresses and Q&A sessions where they exchanged ideas, recorded grievances and listened to people’s concerns. During all the public talks, Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar spoke on the global political status in relation to Tibet’s issue and on the current critical situation inside Tibet. While Parliamentarian Dr. Rigzin Lhundup spoke on the great accomplishments of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and on the agendas of the 17th Tibetan Parliament’s first session.

The visitation program successfully concluded with a comprehensive inquiry about the conditions of the general public chronicled by the parliamentarians that will be forwarded to the related departments of the Central Tibetan Administration through the Standing Committee of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for effective grievances redress.