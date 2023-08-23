Parliamentarians Migyur Dorjee and Lobsang Gyatso Sither Call on the Governor of Kerala and other dignitaries in Kerala

Kerala: Parliamentarians Migyur Dorjee and Lobsang Gyatso Sither, who are in the Kerala city of Thiruvananthapuram for Tibet advocacy, met with Shri. A. K. Balan, CPM Central Committee member, a Former Lok Sabha Member on 21 August 2023. At the meeting, the parliamentarians briefed the Former Lok Sabha Member on the prevailing grim situations inside Tibet and presented him with a copy of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s book “My Land and My People”, along with the appeal letter from the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile.

The parliamentarians also met with Sri. K. Surendran, the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state of Kerala and shared concerns about what is happening inside Tibet. Sri. K. Surendran assured the parliamentarians to relay their concerns about happenings inside Tibet to the party’s senior leadership. At the meeting, the parliamentarians also presented the party leader with a copy of His Holiness’ book “My Land and My People” and an appeal letter from the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile.

The parliamentarians also called on Shr. K. K. Ragesh, Former MP of the Rajya Sabha and currently the Private Secretary to the Chief Minister of Kerala, briefed him on the purpose of the state advocacy visit.

In the evening, the parliamentarians met with Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor, Kerala at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the state advocacy efforts by the Tibetan Parliament and the dire situation inside Tibet. The parliamentarians presented Hon’ble Governor with the official momento from the Tibetan Parliament and the Speaker’s appeal letter. After the briefing, the parliamentarians were invited for dinner by Hon’ble Governor where Shri. Suresh Khanna, Minister of Finance and Parliamentary Affairs, Uttar Pradesh was also present as a guest of the Governor.

The parliamentarians met with Sri. G. S. Babu, General Secretary, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on 22nd August. During the meeting, they shared with him the goals for the state advocacy program and briefed him on the alarming situation inside Tibet. The parliamentarians presented him with a copy of “My Land and My People” along with the appeal letter from the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament. After that, the parliamentarians paid a visit to the Tibetans in Varkala.