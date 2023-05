Dharamshala: The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile is organizing a five-day workshop on ‘Strengthening of Democracy at the Grass-root level to the members of the Local Tibetan Assembly’ to the members of Local Tibetan Assembly and Settlement officers of Bir Dege, Bir Nangchen, Bir Tibetan Society, and Mandi from 22nd to 26th May in Bir, Himachal Pradesh.

Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim and Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende will be conducting the workshop.