Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Juchen Kunchok Chodon visit Jwalakhel Samdupling in Nepal

Dharamshala: Asper the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Juchen Kunchok Chodon visited Jwalakhel Samdupling Tibetan Settlement in Nepal on 23rd April 2023.

Upon their arrival at the settlement, the Tibetan lawmakers were welcomed by the Settlement Officer Karma Soepa, LTAChair and Vice Chair, Administrator of handicraft center, President of BRDL,and member of Tibetan cooperative. The MPs held an internal meeting with the members of LTA, BRDL, and community leaders and provided the needed clarifications to their queries. They also visited the settlement’s carpet weaving factory, LTA hall, office of BRDL, Atisha day school, old age home,health care center, Tibetan cooperative society, and Men-Tse-Khang.