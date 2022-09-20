Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Kunga Sotop to Visit Tibetans in Northeast India

Dharamsala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Kunga Sotop are scheduled to visit Guwahati, Shillong, Tenzin gang, Bomdila, Tawang, Dirang, Kohima, and Dimapur respectively from 25th September 2022 to 12th October 2022.

Parliamentarians will leave for Guwahati from Delhi on the 25th of September, then to Shillong on the next day. On the 29th of September, they will leave for Tenzin gang and meet Tibetans living there on the 30th of September. On the 1st of October, they will leave for Bomdila and have programs there. They will then head over to Tawang on 3rd October and have an engagement there until 5th October. In the following days, they will leave again for Bomdila via Dirang to Tezpur and then to Dimapur. On 9th October, the MPs will leave for Kohima and have a program there. The MPs will leave for Delhi on the next day and will reach their respective places on 12th October 2022.